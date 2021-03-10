Launch of construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant’s third unit

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The power plant is being built by Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation under an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2010. In all, the power plant will have four units with a total capacity of 4,800 MW.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, friends,

First of all, I would like to congratulate all of you on the start of one more important stage in the implementation of a large-scale joint Russian-Turkish project, the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey.

In a few minutes, President Erdogan and I will launch the pouring of concrete into the foundation of the NPP’s third unit. In all, the Akkuyu NPP will have four units with reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 MW, which will be able to produce up to 37 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity a year.

I clearly remember, as we already mentioned today, how Mr Erdogan and I took part in the ceremony to launch the construction of the first unit in April 2018. I would like to express satisfaction with the combined efforts of the Russian and Turkish professionals – nuclear experts, engineers and workers – which ensured the construction of the nuclear power plant in accordance with the agreed schedule. At the same time, we are dealing successfully with the most complicated design, assembly and technological objectives.

Even well-known difficulties linked with the coronavirus pandemic failed to hamper the consistent implementation of the Akkuyu project; we have also noted this today. I would like to point out that top-level onsite sanitary-epidemic safety and healthcare standards are maintained for employees directly involved in the project.

Turkey’s first Akkuyu NPP should start operating in 2023 when the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey will be celebrated. The Turkish leadership and Mr Erdogan set this task when this project was launched. We also attach great significance to this; the President of Turkey and we have agreed to continue providing the necessary assistance and support to the Akkuyu project.

We are certain that its implementation will make a serious contribution to strengthening the energy security of the Republic of Turkey, and that this will facilitate its subsequent economic growth. The project will provide Turkish consumers with inexpensive and environmentally friendly electricity.

A powerful boost will be given to the development in Turkey of an entirely new sector – the nuclear power industry, to strengthening the country’s research and production potential and to the creation of new jobs. By the way, over 8,000 people, mostly Turkish citizens, are currently working at the construction site.

Today, Rosatom operates a centre for training the future NPP’s technical personnel at Akkuyu. As has already been mentioned, Russian universities train nuclear engineers for Turkey. Over 100 Turkish students are currently studying in Russia, and they will eventually obtain jobs at the Akkuyu NPP. Over 200 Turkish students will graduate in 2021. So, there will be enough national specialists trained for the Turkish nuclear industry before the nuclear power plant goes on stream.

I would like to point out that Rosatom, as a recognised leader in peaceful nuclear development, is applying the most advanced engineering solutions and economically effective and reliable technology during the plant’s construction. At the same time, it also ensures the strictest safety and environmental standards.

I would like to note that the Russian side is actively engaging not only Russian but also Turkish professionals and businesses in the plant’s construction and subcontracting. The implementation of a considerable number of contracts necessary for the future plant has been localised in Turkey, which is yet further proof of the commercial advantages of this project for all parties.

Friends,

In conclusion, I would like to express gratitude to our friend, the President of Turkey, for his initiative to hold a special ceremony for this event.

I would also like to thank all those involved in the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and to once again express confidence that the successful implementation of this truly flagship project will not just advance our energy cooperation to a fundamentally new level but will also facilitate the further development of the multifaceted Russian-Turkish partnership and will help strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between our people.

I would like to wish all of you every success. Thank you.

To be continued.

MIL OSI