Law on ratifying agreement between Russia and South Ossetia on mutual recognition of documents on disability of military and Interior Ministry employees

The Agreement was signed in Moscow on March 17, 2020.

The Agreement regulates the mutual recognition of documents providing evidence of the disability of persons dismissed from the Defence Ministry and the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of South Ossetia and persons dismissed from the Defence Ministry and the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian Federation. The objective of the agreement is to enable the above persons to choose the right to pension support under the legislation of either the Russian Federation or the Republic of South Ossetia.

