Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Tallinn: Lithuania is ready to assist Estonia in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 10 March, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis paid a working visit to Tallinn and met with Estonia’s Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets. The meeting discussed topics related to the management of a COVID-19 outbreak in both countries with special emphasis on the situation in Estonia, where the number of confirmed cases is particularly high.

“Lithuania is ready to provide Estonia, where COVID-19 infections are currently on the rise, with critical support in the fight against the pandemic,” said Landsbergis.The Foreign Ministers of the two countries also discussed the most important issues of bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation, including the progress of joint energy and transport infrastructure projects, priorities for Lithuania’s Presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers in 2021, nuclear safety, the Eastern Partnership policy, regional security and defence, the EU climate action and the European Green Deal, as well as other items on the EU’s and international agendas.As regards nuclear safety, Landsbergis called for joint efforts to ensure the non-purchase of electricity generated at the unsafe Ostrovets nuclear power plant. According to Lithuanian experts, electricity from Belarus still enters the Baltic markets.The head of Lithuania’s diplomacy will also attend the Foreign Ministers’ meeting of the three Baltic states and the United Kingdom in Tallinn. This is the first visit of Landsbergis to Estonia after he took office as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.Photos: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia

MIL OSI