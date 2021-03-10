Meeting of working group to prepare Council for Development of Physical Culture and Sport session

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting held via video conference was co-chaired by Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President , Presidential Aide and Deputy Chairman of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport, and Oleg Kozhemyako Kozhemyako OlegGovernor of Primorye Territory , Primorye Territory Governor, Head of the State Council Commission on Tourism, Physical Culture and Sport, and head of the working group.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Federal Assembly, the Government Executive Office, 18 federal executive government bodies, the Audit Chamber, the Civic Chamber’s commission on physical fitness and promotion of a healthy lifestyle, and heads of regional executive government bodies, national sports federations, and other organisations.

Speeches at the meeting were made by Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov Kravtsov SergeiMinister of Education , Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Yelena Druzhinina, and First Deputy Minister of Sport Azat Kadyrov, among others.

The participants reviewed a draft report for the session of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport and a draft concept on developing children’s and youth sport in Russia. Proposals were submitted by all 85 regions of Russia and interested federal executive government bodies. The drafts will be completed and submitted to the Presidential Executive Office.

The above-mentioned documents were based on the presidential instructions following a Council meeting on October 6, 2020, which included the streamlining of legislation on physical fitness and sport, and on education.

