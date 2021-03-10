On March 10, presidents of Russia and Turkey will launch, via videoconference, construction of third power unit of Akkuyu nuclear power plant

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On March 10, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend, via videoconference, a ceremony to launch the construction of the third power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Mersin Province of Turkey.

The power plant is being built by Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation under an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2010. In all, the power plant will have four power units with a total capacity of 4800 MW.

