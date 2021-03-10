On March 11, Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on measures to boost investment activity

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting, to be held via videoconference, will be attended by representatives of Russian business, including the banking sector, industry, transport, power industry, construction, telecommunications, IT and other sectors.

The meeting participants will discuss current business activity in Russia and the world and a package of measures for improving the investment climate, in particular, tax incentives and other tools to support investment activity, the elimination of barriers and the reduction of expenditures during the implementation of investment projects.

MIL OSI