Russian market remains stable in February

9 March 2021

In February 2021, the growth rate of yields on federal government bonds was close to the average of emerging market economies, although non-residents were selling Russian assets.

The market remained stable owing to such factors as a gradual decrease in the portion of non-residents’ holdings, high potential of demand from residents, and low sovereign risk. More details are available in the new issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

