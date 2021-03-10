Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin and Xavier Bettel discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, noting the traditionally friendly and constructive nature of Russia-Luxembourg cooperation, including in the context of the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, marked just recently. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual striving to expand political contacts, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian ties.

Special attention was paid to cooperation in the area of countering the spread of the coronavirus infection, including possible prospects for supplying Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to Luxembourg.

Vladimir Putin and Xavier Bettel also touched upon the current status of the dialogue between Russia and the European Union.

