Banking sector returns to liquidity surplus in February

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

11 March 2021

News

The banking sector returned to a liquidity surplus in February, as a result of liquidity inflows under Federal Treasury operations and a seasonal rise in budget spending.

The structural liquidity surplus forecast for the end of the year was upgraded by 0.1 trillion rubles to 0.8–1.4 trillion rubles. The review comes on the back of an increase in the expected volume of temporarily available budgetary funds to be placed in banks and a downgraded forecast for cash to return to banks. More details are available in the new issue of the commentary Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets.

