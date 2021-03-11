Gazprom delegation’s working visit to Mongolia

Source: Gazprom

March 11, 2021, 11:55

Flight made along the proposed route of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline.

Action plan of the Joint Working Group for 2021–2022 signed.

A Gazprom delegation headed by Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Company’s Management Committee, paid a working visit to Mongolia.

The visit involved a flight along the proposed route of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline, which will become an extension of Russia’s Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline in Mongolian territory.

Vitaly Markelov and Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, held a meeting of the Joint Working Group of Gazprom and the Government of Mongolia. Among other things, the meeting reviewed the ongoing development of a feasibility study for the project by the special-purpose vehicle Gazoprovod Soyuz Vostok.

Background

In December 2019, Gazprom and the Government of Mongolia signed a Memorandum of Understanding. A Joint Working Group was created under the Memorandum.

In early 2021, a special-purpose vehicle named Gazoprovod Soyuz Vostok was registered in Mongolia. The company was established with the purpose of performing design and survey works and conducting a feasibility study regarding the construction project for a gas trunkline to supply Russian gas across Mongolia to China.

The export capacity of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline might become more than 1.3 times higher than that of Power of Siberia. This will enable exports of large amounts of gas from Western Siberia not only westward but also eastward.

