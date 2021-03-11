In Tallinn, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his British counterpart Dominic Raab discussed key issues of cooperation

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 10 March in Tallinn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis and the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab exchanged their views on relations with China and Russia, cooperation with eastern partners, and prospects of economic cooperation.

“Lithuania is interested in further developing relations with the United Kingdom in various fields. There is also great potential to strengthen economic cooperation, especially in such areas as life sciences and biotechnology, including vaccine production,” said the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy.The Foreign Minister thanked the UK for its contribution to strengthening regional security. Landsbergis also stressed the importance of transatlantic relations and cooperation within NATO.”We have been like-minded and have shared the same view on Russia and relations with eastern partners. In this sense, it is very important to send the European Union, the UK and America’s united message of support for eastern partners and their chosen path of Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as to help them implement all the necessary reforms,” said Landsbergis.The meeting focused on the development of democracy and respect for human rights. “Lithuania believes that the need to secure respect for human rights is universal, regardless of where violations occur — in Russia or China. In this context, a review of our relationship with China is one of the priorities of the new Government of Lithuania,” said the Foreign Minister.During the meeting, Landsbergis also raised the issue of higher fees for the UK’s work visas for the citizens of Lithuania and other four EU countries. The interlocutors agreed to look further into this matter.

