In Tallinn, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis discussed topical items on the international agenda with Foreign Ministers of the Baltic states and the United Kingdom

On 10 March in Tallinn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis took part in the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the three Baltic states and the United Kingdom. The first ever meeting in this format discussed relations with Russia, China and the Balkan countries, the situation in Belarus and Ukraine, key items on NATO’s agenda and transatlantic relations, the Eastern Neighbourhood Policy, the fight against disinformation and the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change policies, cyber security, and ways to ensure freedom of the press.

As regards China, Landsbergis stressed that one of the priorities of the new Government of Lithuania was the review of relations with China. “The Chinese foreign policy and, especially its economic policy, are becoming more aggressive and dividing. We cannot close our eyes to the human rights violations in Tibet, Hong Kong, and the repression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang,” said the Foreign Minister. According to Landsbergis, a transatlantic approach toward China should be shaped accordingly.“We must work together to find ways to help civil society in Belarus in its fight for freedom and democracy, as well as victims of the regime’s violent crackdown against pro-democracy protesters,” said Landsbergis, who presented Lithuania’s position on the situation in Belarus. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister pointed out the need to continue exerting united pressure on the Belarusian regime, including sanctions. Belarus should hold free and democratic elections in the near future, release all political prisoners and bring to justice those responsible for the ongoing violent repression.“Our common interest is to ensure that our eastern neighbours, who have chosen the path of Euro-Atlantic integration, do not deviate from it. We must help them implement important democratisation and economic reforms. The United Kingdom has always been like-minded and shared the same view on the topic. Therefore, it is very important that the country continues to engage actively in the region,” said the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy. The Foreign Minister shared his impressions with his counterparts about his recent visit to Ukraine and informed them about Lithuania’s plans to hold the Ukraine Reform Conference in 2021 if the pandemic situation allowed.

“Close cooperation between the EU and the United Kingdom in relations with Russia is no less important. The attempt to poison Alexei Navalny and his imprisonment, the continued spread of disinformation and state-sponsored cyber attacks, further annexation of Crimea and destructive actions in eastern Ukraine prove that Russia does not wish to change. It remains the principal threat to the region. On the other hand, we must continue the dialogue with Russia’s civil society and opposition, because a democratic Russia is a goal shared by all of us,” said the Foreign Minister. The Foreign Ministers issued a joint statement and agreed to continue holding discussions on the most pressing foreign policy issues on a regular basis.

