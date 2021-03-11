Meeting on measures to boost investment activity

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

Today’s meeting brings together many participants in various offices and places. I hope that our equipment will not let us down, and that it will operate as smoothly as before.

Representatives of the Russian business community, Government members and heads of State Council commissions are attending the meeting. This is a large group.

In this expanded format, I suggest that we review the current economic situation in great detail and mostly focus on analysing business and investment activity in Russia and all over the world, with due consideration for the high global economic interdependence.

We will discuss additional investment incentives, a highly important matter. Such incentives would boost the pace and quality of national economic growth and would also expand employment and raise people’s incomes.

I have already mentioned this, but I would like to point out once again that last year was the most difficult one for the global economy since the end of WWII. You are well aware of this too. According to estimates, global GDP went down 3.5 percent in 2020.

There are objective reasons for this, first of all, the epidemiological situation and the introduction of forced restrictions, which had a negative effect on business and economic dynamics in general.

The unexpected and large-scale crisis forced countries to take extraordinary measures. In this situation, countries with independent macroeconomic policies introduced the largest ever stimulus packages in terms of the budget and monetary policies.

Thanks to the reforms of the past few years, our new opportunities and the strengthening of Russia’s financial stability and economic sovereignty, we did not take tough macroeconomic measures amid the crisis, for the first time in modern history, but, on the contrary, responded to the problems arising by mitigating our approach in this sphere.

As you know, the Bank of Russia lowered the interest rate by two points last year to a historic low of 4.25 percent, and the Government’s fiscal stimuli amounted to approximately 4.5 percent of GDP. This is a great deal for our country. We did this although oil prices remained very low throughout the past year and even fell below zero at the height of the crisis, which was impossible to imagine before.

There is a reason that I am speaking about this in such great detail. I would like to say again that this active policy is proof of our fundamentally better capabilities, our decreasing dependence on the global situation and also the appearance of new mechanisms and tools for supporting business activity.

During the crisis, we were guided by a clear principle that at a time of trouble the state will definitely support working people, enterprises and companies and will give a helping hand to those who work honestly and responsibly, maintaining employment and investing in development.

Thanks to the timely and carefully substantiated support measures for industries and businesses, we have overcome the economic decline and returned to the recovery trajectory. We can see this from the dynamics of domestic demand and the gradual reduction in the unemployment rate.

