Broad Money Supply as of March 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2020

01/10/2020

01/01/2021

01/02/2021

01/03/2021

1. Cash in circulation – М0

3,708.3

4,009.3

4,124.0

4,106.6

4,210.5

2. Transferable deposits

6,566.6

5,613.1

6,159.3

5,925.3

5,815.3

2.1. Natural persons

3,030.5

2,757.3

2,845.6

2,900.8

3,180.5

2.2. Legal entities^

3,536.1

2,855.8

3,313.7

3,024.5

2,634.8

Monetary aggregate – M1

10,274.9

9,622.4

10,283.4

10,031.9

10,025.9

3. Other deposits

9,878.0

8,813.6

9,180.7

8,992.1

9,225.1

3.1. Natural persons

5,131.4

4,576.3

4,532.6

4,599.3

4,649.0

3.2. Legal entities^

4,746.7

4,237.3

4,648.2

4,392.8

4,576.1

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

20,152.9

18,436.0

19,464.1

19,024.0

19,250.9

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

1,370.4

1,394.9

1,352.1

1,516.9

1,586.9

Ruble money supply – M2*

21,523.3

19,830.9

20,816.2

20,540.9

20,837.8

5. Deposits in foreign currency

25,336.8

29,098.0

28,375.3

28,682.2

28,684.2

5.1. Transferable deposits

7,429.5

9,482.8

9,595.5

9,470.1

9,815.9

5.1.1. Natural persons

2,780.4

3,074.6

3,120.7

3,312.0

3,369.5

5.1.2. Legal entities^

4,649.1

6,408.2

6,474.8

6,158.0

6,446.3

5.2. Other deposits

17,907.3

19,615.2

18,779.8

19,212.1

18,868.3

5.2.1. Natural persons

13,076.7

12,788.3

11,965.2

12,000.0

11,789.3

5.2.2. Legal entities^

4,830.7

6,827.0

6,814.6

7,212.1

7,079.0

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

1,541.1

1,354.4

1,509.3

1,512.9

1,509.1

7. Precious metals deposits

108.5

103.5

99.8

98.8

96.3

Broad money – M3

48,509.7

50,386.8

50,800.7

50,834.8

51,127.4

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

12,044.5

11,020.7

11,002.9

10,935.7

11,023.9

Natural persons

7,538.1

6,008.0

5,849.8

5,838.1

5,825.9

Legal entities^

4,506.4

5,012.7

5,153.1

5,097.6

5,198.0

1. Transferable deposits

3,531.8

3,591.6

3,720.8

3,610.7

3,772.4

1.1. Natural persons

1,321.7

1,164.5

1,210.1

1,262.8

1,295.0

1.2. Legal entities^

2,210.0

2,427.1

2,510.7

2,347.9

2,477.5

2. Other deposits

8,512.7

7,429.2

7,282.1

7,325.0

7,251.5

2.1. Natural persons

6,216.3

4,843.5

4,639.7

4,575.3

4,530.9

2.2. Legal entities^

2,296.4

2,585.7

2,642.4

2,749.8

2,720.6

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

732.6

513.0

585.3

576.8

580.0

Precious metals deposits, USD m

51.6

39.2

38.7

37.7

37.0

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

