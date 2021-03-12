Inflation Review. February 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

The growth of consumer prices in the annual terms amounted to 8.7% in February 2021.

In February 2021, consumer prices grew by 1.9 % against January 2021.

Growth of consumer prices(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Consumer prices dynamics(on a year-on-year basis)

Core inflation(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Regulated prices and tariffs(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Seasonal prices (for fruits and vegetables)(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Trend inflation(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Overall characteristics of change in consumer prices

Dynamics of consumer prices,to the corresponding month of the previous year

Dynamics of the CPI componentsdispersion on the basis of their annual growth rates

Maximum and minimum growth rates of the unregulated prices and tariffs in February 2021 in the annual terms

*excl. regulated ones

Maximum and minimum growth rates of the regulated prices and tariffs in February 2021 in the annual terms

Source: the National Bank’s calculations based on the National Statistical Committee’s data.

Methodological explanations Archive

