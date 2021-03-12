Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic growth increasingly uneven

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

11 March 2021

The dynamics of payments were diverse across all groups of industries.

Weekly fluctuations of financial flows are associated with elevated volatility typical of high-frequency data (data on financial payments received on a daily basis). Concurrently, as the epidemic situation returns to normal gradually, a range of sectors hardest hit by the consequences of the pandemic are recording a rise in payments.

More details are available in the new issue of the review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

