Statement of the Nordic-Baltic countries at the HRC46 Interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights situation in Myanmar

Source: Republic of Lithuania

Intervention by the Nordic-Baltic statesdelivered by the Ambassador Andrius Krivas, Permanent Representative of Lithuania in Geneva

11 March 2021

I have the honour to deliver this statement on behalf of the Nordic-Baltic countries Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Norway, Sweden and my own country Lithuania.

We thank the Special Rapporteur, Mr. Tom Andrews, for his important work and firmly support his mandate.

We strongly condemn the coup and are gravely concerned about the killings of peaceful protesters in Myanmar. We condemn the military’s use of deadly violence, beatings, mass arbitrary detentions, intimidation and systematic repression of civil and political rights. This must be stopped immediately, and perpetrators brought to justice. All arrested political leaders and civic activists must be released and any internet and media restrictions and shutdowns lifted.

As the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the crisis, we urge Myanmar to fully cooperate with all relevant UN mechanisms and mandates and to immediately grant them full and safe humanitarian access to the entire country, in particular to areas with internally displaced persons.

Our countries stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and support a peaceful return to respect for human rights, democratic governance and rule of law.

Mr. Special Rapporteur,

How could the Council best support your mandate in this challenging time?

Thank you.

MIL OSI