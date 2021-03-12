Telephone conversations with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The leaders discussed practical aspects of implementing the Nagorno-Karabakh agreements fixed in the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. They confirmed with satisfaction that the ceasefire had been observed without fail and the situation in the region remained stable and calm in general. Ilham Aliyev Aliyev IlhamPresident of Azerbaijan and Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia praised the efficiency of the Russian peacekeeping corps deployed on the contact line and along the Lachin corridor.

The leaders also discussed unblocking economic and transport links in the South Caucasus. In this context, they noted the positive outcome of the Working Group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of the three countries.

Vladimir Putin also exchanged views with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan on topical issues of Russian-Azerbaijani and Russian-Armenian cooperation.

