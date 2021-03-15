Exchange Forum 2021 to be held on 7-8 April in Moscow

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange will host 11th Exchange Forum on 7-8 April 2021. The event will be held online.

The Forum program will feature online discussions with members of the Russian government, regulator, participants of the financial industry, Russian companies and investors. The Forum’s major topics include new trends in the financial markets, a growing number of retail investors, new regulation and many others.

The Exchange Forum is Russia’s largest conference for the financial community, bringing together business leaders and representatives of banks, brokerages and regulators.

MIL OSI