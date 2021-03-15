Greetings to participants, guests and organisers of St Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2021

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This traditional competition has become a fixture in the international tennis calendar and is an event tennis fans always look forward to, because prominent players and recognised tennis stars, as well as talented hopefuls from many countries come to our northern capital.

I have no doubt whatsoever that the growing popularity of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy is a result of an effective joint effort of a close-knit team of people passionately devoted to their cause, true enthusiasts and fans of tennis, which is such a beautiful and entertaining sport.”

The WTA 500 international women’s tournament is taking place in St Petersburg from March 15 to March 21.

MIL OSI