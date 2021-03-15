Meeting with Head of Talent and Success foundation Yelena Shmeleva

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ms Shmeleva,

Sirius is developing actively thanks to you and the efforts of the team you have created and consolidated. It is indeed becoming a centre for training talented children and retraining teachers. It is actively working in the regions, boosting the development of the spheres that were identified as priority areas at the first stage, and it is also expanding its operations. Very good, world-class laboratories have been established within the framework of Sirius. You are also establishing higher education institutions and plan to create a technopark and, as far as I know, a boarding school for talented children from the regions, for whom it is difficult to come to Sirius on a regular basis and who we will need in the future.

And now we have established a new administrative territory with the same name, Sirius. How will this fit into your general development plans?

Head of the Talent and Success foundation Yelena Shmeleva: Mr President, thank you for giving us an opportunity to tell you more about our plans. Many decisions were taken at the latest meeting of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. I would like to tell you that Sirius will continue developing in accordance with the model you assigned to it, through consolidation and work in the interests of each of its graduates and every region, but from now on as a federal territory. I hope that we will be able to report in the near future on the development of our sports, science, education and cultural projects in the federal territory.

First of all, I would like to say that this year we started paying Presidential grants to students in master’s programmes. Competition is very tough. And we see our students’ achievements not only at subject Olympiads, which are held at a very high level and even internationally, but also at contests for scientific grants. Our students’ projects have been published in highly rated research journals, and their intellectual property is being protected. This means that our national projects and the Sirius Federal Territory have a deeply engaged pool of high-potential students, who are driven by a desire to attain the goals set for the territory.

