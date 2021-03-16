Greetings to Clean Country International Exhibition and Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is wonderful that your forum is becoming a traditional event, bringing together many participants, including representatives of government authorities, mass media, expert and business community, and volunteers. It would be no exaggeration to say that some problems being discussed here have vital importance and require joint responsibility on the part of the state and civil society institutions. Today, we are facing an entire range of serious tasks. The most important ones include rational use of and solicitous attitude to natural resources, creation of modern infrastructure, cost-effective management of production and consumption waste, conversion of enterprises to advanced technologies, and development of environmental culture.

I am quite certain that the forum’s events, its exhibitions, detailed discussions and round tables will help attract broad public attention to environmental issues and will launch highly popular projects and initiatives aiming to improve the environment.”

