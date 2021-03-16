Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to pay a working visit to Berlin

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 17 March, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis will pay a working visit to Berlin, Germany.

The meeting with Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas will focus on bilateral relations between Lithuania and Germany, the relationship with Russia and China, eastern neighbours, security situation in the region, and other important items on the international agenda. During the visit, Landsbergis will also hold a meeting with Jan Hecker, Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the German Chancellor. In addition, Landsbergis will give an interview to a daily newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, will take part in a discussion with the Director and experts of the German Institute for Foreign and Security Policy (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik).

