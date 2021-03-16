Political prisoner Aliaksei Melnikau sentenced to five years in prison on ‘rioting’ charges

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

On March 16, Judge Hanna Khvainitskaya of the Zavodski District Court of Minsk handed down a verdict in a criminal case political prisoner Aliaksei Melnikau, sentencing him to five years in a medium-security penal colony.

After his arrest on December 4, 2020, Melnikau was accused of “rioting” under Part 2 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code.

The charges stem from a post-election protest on August 10, when Aliaksei Melnikau tried to talk to the riot police urging them to “settle the matter peacefully.” A trolleybus driver who appeared at the trial as a witness confirmed that the demonstration was peaceful.

Melnikau admitted his guilt in part.

The court also ruled to support the right for a financial claim.

