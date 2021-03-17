Ceremony to launch Talas Gold Mining Complex

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Jerooy deposit located in Talas Region in northwestern Kyrgyzstan has estimated reserves of nearly 90 tonnes of gold and about 25 tonnes of silver. The project, which is being implemented by Russia’s Alliance Group with support from VTB Bank, is among the largest in the history of Russian-Kyrgyzstani economic cooperation in terms of investment volume. The potential level of production at the enterprise is five tonnes of gold a year.

The ceremony to launch the Talas Gold Mining Complex was also attended by President of Alliance Group and President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russian Platinum Musa Bazhayev, and President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board Andrei Kostin Kostin AndreiVTB Bank Chairman .

* * *

Speeches made at the ceremony to launch the Talas Gold Mining Complex

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, friends, ladies and gentlemen,

The launch of the Talas Gold Mining Complex at the Jerooy deposit is indeed an important project for Russian-Kyrgyzstani economic cooperation and, in general, for the strengthening of partner and allied relations between our nations. I fully agree on this with Mr Japarov.

We have successfully implemented one of the largest joint projects. The top managers of Alliance Group and VTB Bank have told us of the efforts and resources invested in the development of the Jerooy deposit and the construction of the Talas Gold Mining Complex.

I would like to point out that we are talking about truly record Russian investments in Kyrgyzstan estimated at some $600 million.

To be continued.

MIL OSI