Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, February 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2020
January – December 2020
2021
January
February
June
September
December
January
February
A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
3.00
3.00
3.00
9.32
3.00
3.04
2.04
3.00
up to 1 year
6.79
6.51
8.20
14.82
12.37
10.25
11.89
10.57
over 1 year
7.55
6.90
9.24
13.91
12.36
9.55
13.71
10.67
natural persons
demand
0.76
0.77
0.43
0.93
1.11
0.79
0.40
0.30
up to 1 year
8.62
8.44
11.51
15.16
18.17
12.95
18.31
18.22
over 1 year
11.72
11.44
11.95
11.65
10.43
11.48
11.98
13.31
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
10.88
10.69
11.34
10.89
10.82
11.02
11.45
11.08
over 1 year
10.74
10.32
10.37
10.36
10.37
10.46
10.85
11.01
natural persons
up to 1 year
7.80
8.65
8.42
8.67
8.28
8.49
8.54
8.59
over 1 year
9.88
10.44
9.82
9.09
9.03
9.90
9.23
9.60
B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
–
0.05
–
0.05
0.06
0.05
0.05
up to 1 year
1.01
1.07
0.79
1.50
1.31
1.13
0.81
1.00
over 1 year
1.07
1.15
0.81
1.13
1.15
1.04
0.91
1.15
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
0.34
0.33
0.46
0.90
1.09
0.61
1.08
1.01
over 1 year
1.24
1.11
1.57
1.75
1.92
1.47
1.99
1.95
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
3.58
3.54
4.21
4.33
5.22
4.12
5.42
6.14
over 1 year
4.20
4.59
4.94
5.21
4.93
4.83
5.07
5.54
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.