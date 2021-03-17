Meeting of Prosecutor General’s Office Board

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues, Mr Krasnov.

During this traditional annual expanded board meeting, we will discuss the prosecution authorities’ performance in 2020 and, as usual, outline immediate priorities for the future.

First of all, I would like to say that the prosecution authorities, just like all other agencies of the law enforcement system, are faced with the crucial task of protecting law and order, and, moreover, they are authorised, by virtue of their position, to make a considerable, significant contribution to Russia’s development as a law-based and community-focused democratic state.

During the past year, which was far from simple, you managed to improve a number of vital indicators. For example, prosecutors upheld the social rights of over a million citizens. Thanks to the measures taken, nearly 22 billion rubles of wage arrears have been paid out. Overall, a critical rise in non-payments and wage arrears has been avoided despite the complicated situation caused by the pandemic. Government support packages, economic assistance and regular supervision of compliance with labour legislation played their role in this, and, of course, we must continue to closely monitor the situation on the labour market.

During the previous board meeting, I instructed you to redouble efforts to protect the most vulnerable groups of the population. I am asking you to continue monitoring this priority sphere. I would like to point out that in 2020 there was an increase in the number of violations exposed and, most importantly, remedied concerning the rights of disabled persons and pensioners. The statistics indicate that problems remain in this sphere.

Your task is to ensure, together with other government agencies, the unconditional fulfilment of social guarantees, so that our senior citizens and people with disabilities can receive promptly and without any ordeals what is due to them, including social benefits, free medication and access to medical services and convalescent care facilities.

To be continued.

