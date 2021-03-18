Amnesty International: Life of hunger-striking prisoner at risk

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/102483 2021 2021-03-18T18:52:45+0300 2021-03-18T18:52:45+0300 2021-03-18T18:52:46+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/bancer.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Ihar Bantsar on trial

Punk musician, Ihar Bantsar, has been on a hunger strike since 3 March to protest against his prolonged detention on trumped-up criminal charges. He has been imprisoned solely for exercising his rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and he must be immediately and unconditionally released.

Amnesty International is urging its activists to write to the Belarusian authorities to express “serious concern” for the detainee’s welfare, whose health has seriously deteriorated and he is in need of urgent medical attention.

The organization’s urgent appeal calls to drop the criminal charges against Ihar Bantsar and immediately and unconditionally release him as he is being prosecuted solely for exercising his rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Pending his release, Ihar Banstar should receive adequate health care, in compliance with medical ethics, including the principles of confidentiality, autonomy, and informed consent.

Ihar Banstar was detained in Hrodna, western Belarus, on 20 October 2020, after he danced in front of police cars wearing a thong during protests. His actions were entirely peaceful and constitute a legitimate exercise of his rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Nonetheless, he was charged under Article 339.1 of the Criminal Code of Belarus (hooliganism) and he remains in detention in Prison No.1 in Hrodna.

MIL OSI