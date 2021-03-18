Greetings on opening of 10th Russian Winter Rural Sports Games

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Rural sport in our country has a rich history and wonderful traditions that are passed on from one generation to the next. These large public sports competitions are always held in a festive atmosphere of friendly communication, and they unite people of diverse age groups, professions and hobbies around their lofty goals.

Importantly, for many decades, Russian rural sports have promoted the values of physical fitness and a healthy and active lifestyle, and they make a tangible contribution to resolving urgent social problems.

I know that the current games will become a big and important event for all participants and guests and will leave you with unforgettable memories.”

MIL OSI