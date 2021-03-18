Instructions following meeting with university students marking Russian Students Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The instructions to the Government of the Russian Federation concern, in particular, support for student research unions and student sports teams; assistance to new university graduates with finding employment; construction, major renovation and modernisation of student accommodation provided by state higher education institutions – primarily, in the regions where the economy and social sector have the greatest demand for workers with a degree.

In addition to this, the instructions to the Government concern using a network-based study format, as well as building between 2022 and 2030 a network of modern university campuses in the regions that are considered priority areas and geostrategic border territories of Russia.

It was recommended to houses of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to organise the discussion of a bill on amendments to the Federal Law On Education in the Russian Federation, specifically, with respect to improving regulation regarding the application of professional standards in professional training.

MIL OSI