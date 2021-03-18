Meeting on socio-economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today is a special, remarkable, and festive day.

But now I suggest we focus on the work issues and problems that require a solution. We will discuss further steps to ensure the social and economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol, and will talk in detail about the issues that you need to deal with.

You know, I have just met with members of the public in Crimea and Sevastopol. There is no doubt that our task is to listen and respond to the citizens’ requests and initiatives at all times. We must do it all across Russia, in each republic, region, city and village. This fully applies to the Crimean Peninsula, a region of strategic importance.

Providing support to Sevastopol and Crimea residents is our top priority. This attention to the region by the Federation also requires efficient, high quality work by all agencies, regional and municipal authorities.

I want to emphasise that we have been doing and will do everything we can to ensure the stability and security of Crimea, as well as the comprehensive development of transport, energy and all other infrastructure. We will support industrial and agrarian enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, tourism, and create conditions for new investments.

Based on all this, the quality of life of our citizens should improve at an advanced rate, so that they have every opportunity to receive a good and relevant education, contemporary and high-tech medical assistance, which we have already spoken about today, as well as decently paid jobs, so they can plan their future for years ahead, build families and bring up children.

To be continued.

