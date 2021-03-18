Meeting with public representatives of Crimea and Sevastopol

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon.

I am happy to welcome everybody and, of course, congratulations on the seventh anniversary of the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia. This is a celebration for all of us and for the entire country, our enormous Russia. Meetings with the public in Crimea and Sevastopol to mark this, without exaggeration, historic date have become a tradition. I believe it is important and necessary to maintain a direct contact with you.

You know the situation on the ground and deal with the unresolved problems and tasks first-hand. You know more about them than any industry experts. You can give an objective and unbiased assessment of those positive, I hope, changes that are coming into your life, the results of the authorities’ efforts and our joint tremendous work on developing Crimea and Sevastopol.

Together with you, with the entire country, we have achieved a great deal. We are investing substantial funds into the local economy, the social sector, the transport infrastructure, particularly focusing on preserving the historical and cultural legacy of the ancient, heroic and, without exaggeration, sacred Crimean soil. In other words, this work is continuous, systematic, and covering all key areas.

Of course, we still need to do so much more. You know very well how much more we need to build, restore and fix up; how many problems have built up over the previous decades, many of which were never actually addressed all those years.

These problems include water supply and generally decrepit and dilapidated infrastructure. For decades, there was no investment; on the contrary, resources were drained.

We need to quickly make up for the lost time, move forward and create conditions for a decent and comfortable life, good living standards and leisure. It is necessary to expand opportunities in healthcare and education, to support Crimean and Sevastopol companies and attract investors so that the economy does not get stalled between tourist seasons; so that new jobs are created and, obviously, wages grow and professionals and young people are in demand in different areas. Crimea and Sevastopol must become self-sufficient, successful, safe and modern regions with the highest living standards.

Now let us talk about all your concerns and what you find important. Right after this meeting and based on its outcome and your proposals, a special follow-up meeting will be held. We will discuss the most pressing issues for the Republic of Crimea and the city of federal significance Sevastopol with senior Government officials and heads of regions.

I would like to finish my brief opening remarks now. Let us begin our direct, open and honest discussion.

I would like to hear your questions, comments and suggestions. Please.

To be continued.

