Dmitry Mezentsev appointed State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus

The President of Russia signed Executive Order relieving Dmitry Mezentsev Mezentsev DmitryState Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Belarus.

Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus signed a resolution appointing Dmitry Mezentsev State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

