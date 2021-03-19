Political prisoner Ihar Bantsar free after Hrodna court issues “khimiya” sentence

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Ihar Bantsar holding a sign reading “Hunger Strike” while on trial at the Lieninski District Court of Hrodna

Judge Natallia Kozel of the Lieninski District Court of Hrodna has sentenced Ihar Bantsar, punk musician and activist, to one and a half years of restricted freedom in an open correctional facility (so called “khimiya”). The convict was released in the courtroom.

Bantsar was convicted under Part 1 of Article 339 of the Criminal Code (hooliganism) for dancing in front of a police car wearing a thong.

Ihar Bantsar has been in custody since October 20. On the first day of the trial, March 3, he declared a dry hunger strike.

On March 15, the Belarusian human rights community called the activist a political prisoner.

Political prisoner Ihar Bantsar moments after his release

