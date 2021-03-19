Political prisoner Yahor Suhoidz sentenced to 2 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Yahor Suhoidz. Photo: tut.by

The Centraĺny District Court of Minsk sentenced today political prisoner Yahor Suhoidz to two years in a general-security penal colony, after Judge Viktoryia Shabunia found him guilty under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code. The judge also ordered Suhoidz to undergo compulsory treatment for alcoholism.

Yahor Suhoidz was hit by a police bus during a protest on election night, on August 9. After the incident, he was beaten by riot police and taken to hospital.

The political prisoner was found guilty of intentionally participating in an illegal demonstration. He also allegedly took an active part in group actions that grossly violated public order. These actions were reportedly combined with disobedience to the demands of the authorities. According to the indictment, the protester went out on the road, jumped on the car and shouted slogans. His actions caused a violation of public order and also hindered the movement of public transport, the prosecutor argued.

