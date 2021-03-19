Restrictions to freedom of religion and belief discussed at a side-event of a session of the Human Rights Council

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 19 March, a virtual side-event of the 46th session of the Human Rights Council on the restrictions to freedom of religion and belief on the grounds of „religious extremism“ took place.

The UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion and belief and representatives of the OSCE and religious organizations discussed the interrelation of the freedom of religion and belief and security concerns and condemned the use of vaguely defined “religious extremism” as an excuse to limit the activities of religious organizations and target religious communities and their individual members.

The Permanent Representatives of Lithuania, Ambassador Andrius Krivas stressed the obligation of states to guarantee the right to freedom of religion and belief and called for respect of the right of each individual to choose, practice or change one’s faith without restrictions or fear of punishment.

The event was organized by the Permanent Mission of Poland in Geneva together with the Permanent Missions of Lithuania, Croatia, Denmark, the Netherlands and Ukraine.

