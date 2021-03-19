Statement by Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina in follow-up to Board of Directors meeting 19 March 2021

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Today, we made a decision to raise the key rate by 25 bp to 4.50% per annum.

The economy is reviving more steadily now, and both domestic and external demand is growing. However, inflationary pressure has intensified, and proinflationary risks have increased. In these conditions, we are beginning to return to neutral monetary policy. As a result, this will bring back annual inflation to our target close to 4% in the first half of 2022.

I would like to dwell on the factors behind the decision we have made today.

First. The steady components of annual inflation and current price growth in annualised terms are considerably above 4%. This is the evidence of elevated inflationary pressure across a wide range of products.

Such acceleration of price growth has been driven by both demand- and supply-side factors.

Last year, consumer demand had a disinflationary impact, while now it is becoming proinflationary as demand is expanding. The epidemic situation in Russia is improving, vaccination is now under way, and authorities are lifting restrictions. People are gradually returning to their normal life, making purchases they postponed before. This is evident from an increase in the sales of household appliances, electronics and home improvement goods and the rise in the demand for leisure and travels. Moreover, the funds that were earlier spent on outbound tourism have been recently used predominantly inside Russia.

Demand is bouncing back steadily, while the recovery of supply will require more time. It is impossible to restore production and supply chains instantly, especially given the restrictions still in place locally. Companies will need time to adjust their business plans to a faster recovery of demand, find additional suppliers, employ staff, and expand output. A very good example is domestic tourism. The shift in the overall tourist flow has happened quite fast and unexpectedly. The tourism segment did not have sufficient infrastructure for that, which has affected pricing.

One-off factors have exacerbated inflation rates and expectations that are elevated even without this influence. Food price growth sped up the most. The measures implemented by the Government have helped smooth out these price rises partially.

The elevated growth rate of prices for basic goods is especially important for consumers and considerably increases inflation expectations. As a result, the steady component of price growth may rise for a prolonged time. We can see that households’ inflation expectations are currently above pre-pandemic levels, although they have lowered as compared to the peak recorded in December. It is necessary to prevent further inflation acceleration. Therefore, inflation expectations need to be reduced as soon as possible.

Overall, the balance of factors has shifted towards proinflationary ones.

Second. Economic growth exceeds expectations and is becoming steadier. This is driven by the rebound of both domestic and external demand. External demand promotes Russian exports, specifically of metals, chemicals, and food. High-frequency indicators suggest that economic activity and employment are growing.

Consumer demand has been recovering steadily since the end of 2020. The demand for durable goods has been rising. As more households are improving housing conditions, this is boosting the demand for accompanying goods, including tools, construction materials, furniture, and household appliances. The demand for cars also remains high. All this supports output in respective industries. Many of them have already restored their output or even increased it above pre-pandemic levels, including in the manufacture of furniture and household appliances, clothing and fabrics, fertilisers, paints and varnishes, agricultural machinery, and electric equipment.

The service sector hardest hit by the pandemic continues to recover, which is evidenced by high-frequency indicators proving that business activity in services has improved considerably.

We expect further economic growth. The upward trend will be supported by vaccination and the extension of a part of preferential government programmes. Fiscal policy will remain expansionary throughout 2021 as compared to the parameters provided for by the fiscal rule.

Third. Monetary conditions remain accommodative. Moreover, yields on federal government bonds have risen since the Board of Directors’ previous meeting on the key rate. The increase in short-term yields was driven by the expectations that the Bank of Russia will shift towards neutral monetary policy earlier and faster. Medium- and long-term yields on federal government bonds were primarily influenced by rising interest rates in global financial markets. Nonetheless, nominal interest rates on loans and deposits have not changed significantly.

Monetary conditions will remain accommodative until the key rate returns into the neutral range (which is still from 5% to 6% according to our estimate). This will continue to support lending, the annual growth rate of which is currently close to its several-year high.

Monetary conditions are considerably impacted by the preferential lending programmes implemented by the Government. They are easing monetary conditions even more, and the extent of this influence depends on the scale of programmes, the amounts of subsidies, and the maturities of credit instruments they cover. When their scale is significant, this implies that the Central Bank has to maintain tighter conditions for everyone. This is needed for average monetary conditions across the economy to ensure the level of aggregate demand corresponding to the goal of achieving the inflation target. This is the reason why we believe it essential to terminate comprehensive anti-crisis programmes supporting lending after the country overcomes the acute phase of the economic crisis. We also insist that any permanent programmes should only be limited and targeted. Otherwise, they will be paid for not only by the budget, but also by the major part of the economy which will face higher interest rates.

I will now speak on the factors that may significantly impact inflation on the longer run. These are predominantly proinflationary ones.

Speaking of external demand factors, accommodative monetary policies and fiscal stimuli in advanced economies may encourage a faster recovery of the global economy than expected today. On the one hand, the demand for Russian exports will expand, which will bring additional revenues to exporters and have an upward impact on domestic demand. On the other hand, the growth of global prices in commodity markets may speed up. Consequently, this may involve the risk that this growth will translate into the trends of respective domestic prices. We are already observing this in the food segment.

As regards domestic demand, consumption may be expanding even faster, including in services, exceeding the recovery pace of output.

We can also identify proinflationary supply-side risks that are primarily caused by increased input costs. Moreover, a range of industries are already experiencing staff shortages, which may hinder the expansion of output.

As before, the further development of the epidemic situation worldwide is highly uncertain. A range of countries are tightening restrictions again and partially suspending economic activity. Geopolitical risks remain elevated as well, and they may affect yield trends and inflation and exchange rate expectations.

The Bank of Russia will also factor in how our medium-term forecast may be influenced by possible government decisions on investing into the National Wealth Fund’s resources.

Disinflationary factors have weakened, but still exist. First of all, it is yet unclear how fast countries will be reopening boundaries after the pandemic recedes. In a situation where boundaries are fully reopened, households may be realising the pent-up demand for foreign travels very fast. As a result, demand will be transferred to external markets. This will weaken inflationary pressure. I would like to remind you that before the outbreak of the pandemic expenses for outbound tourism approximated 2 trillion rubles a year. However, if people remain cautious about foreign travels, a substantial portion of households’ funds will remain inside Russia. It is now difficult to say which of the two options will become the reality. Furthermore, the reopening of boundaries will restore labour migrant flows and logistics chains, which will decrease inflationary pressure caused by companies’ input costs.

In conclusion, I would like to comment on the shift towards neutral monetary policy.

We have seen that the money market and the bond market have already included a potential key rate increase into asset prices. Nonetheless, a large number of experts and analysts assumed that the Bank of Russia would begin to raise the key rate slightly later. However, the data available prove that we need to start returning to neutral monetary policy already now. Time really matters: if we delay a key rate increase, inflation may go up and inflation expectations will not lower. Inflation will deviate from the target even more, and consequently, we will need to increase the key rate more significantly in the future.

Rephrasing a popular expression, I would say that we have put the right comma in the phrase ‘to preserve impossible to raise’.

Thank you very much for your attention.

