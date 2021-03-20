Vice-Minister M. Adomėnas took part in the meeting of International Coalition for Sahel

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 19 March, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas spoke at the second meeting of the foreign ministers of International Coalition for the Sahel. Deputy Minister welcomed results of G5 Summit at N’Djamena that assessed the situation in Sahel and reiterated that Lithuania will maintain its commitment to participation in the United Nations’ (UN) MINUSMA operation and European Union’s (EU) Training Mission in Mali.

The Heads of State of France, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger together with the EU and many international partners and organizations established the Coalition for the Sahel in 2020. Coalition promotes a comprehensive approach at regional level including all levers and actors involved in the Sahel, whether they be military, security, political or development actors, but does not replace existing decision-making processes.

The second ministerial meeting of the International Coalition for the Sahel was held by videoconference. The high-level event was attended by representatives from more than 60 countries and international organizations, including Foreign Ministers of most EU member states, representatives from the UN, the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Sahel countries, as well as the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway, and other partners.

