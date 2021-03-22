Gazprom and TMK discuss their cooperation after merger of TMK and ChelPipe

Source: Gazprom

March 19, 2021, 19:30

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Dmitry Pumpyansky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TMK, took place today in St. Petersburg.

During the meeting, Dmitry Pumpyansky informed Alexey Miller of the results of the deal on the purchase of assets of Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant (ChelPipe) by TMK.

The parties discussed the issues of long-term cooperation, in particular, the capacities of the merged company to meet the needs of Gazprom as regards pipe products: pipe supplies for the construction of wells and transportation of hydrocarbons, as well as technical maintenance, support and repair services during the entire lifecycle of the pipes supplied.

Background

In March 2021, TMK announced the completion of the deal on the purchase of 86.54 per cent of ChelPipe shares from controlling shareholder Andrey Komarov.

The deal covered production, distribution and service-providing assets, scrap collection and processing assets, as well as other assets involved in the activities of the trunkline pipe division of ChelPipe.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

+7 812 609-34-21 +7 812 609-34-32+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Related news

MIL OSI