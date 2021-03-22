Greetings to 20th International Forum of Young Writers of Russia, CIS Countries and Abroad

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years, your forum has made a huge positive contribution to the preservation and development of the best traditions of our multinational culture, opened to the world a large group of bright and original talented people, and played a major role in their professional development.

It is notable that today the forum offers young writers an opportunity to hold serious and involved discussions on literary development and the importance of preserving our unique historical, cultural and spiritual heritage as well as promoting the Russian language. In addition, during workshops and roundtable discussions the forum participants can meet with prominent and famous authors whose work has already attracted readers’ interest.

I have no doubt that this 20th forum will be successful and will become a truly inspiring event for all forum participants.”

MIL OSI