Meeting on increasing vaccine manufacturing and vaccination progress

The meeting included Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Deputy Prime Ministers Yury Borisov Borisov YuryDeputy Prime Minister and Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare , Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov Falkov ValeryMinister of Science and Higher Education , Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare – Chief State Sanitary Physician Anna Popova Popova AnnaHead of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) , Head of the 48th Central Research Institute of the Defence Ministry Sergei Borisevich, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev Dmitriev KirillCEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) , Director of the Gamaleya Federal Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Healthcare Ministry Alexander Gintsburg, General Manager of the National Immunobiological Company (Nacimbio) of the Rostec State Corporation Andrei Zagorsky, Director General of the Chumakov Federal Scientific Centre for the Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products Aidar Ishmukhametov, General Director of the Vektor State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology Rinat Maksyutov, as well as the heads of companies Biocad, Binnopharm Group, Vector-BiAlgam, R-Pharm, Geropharm, Epivac, Generium, Pharmstandard and Nanolek.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today we will talk about issues related to the production of domestic coronavirus vaccines and the progress of vaccination in Russia.

Our research institutions are creating, as you know, a series of coronavirus vaccines. Three have already been registered in Russia. Two of them – Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona – are produced in large quantities by our pharmaceutical companies and are being used for vaccination. Another one, CoviVac created at the Chumakov Federal Scientific Centre is being prepared for rollout, and the first batches have already been produced. Incidentally, Russia already has three vaccines, which is certainly the result of hard work by thousands of people.

