Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

22 March 2021

News

Mikhail Alekseev will present the Guidelines for Cash Circulation Development in 2021–2025.

The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Bank of Russia website, its VK and Facebook pages, and its YouTube channel.

Reporters are welcome to apply for accreditation for the press conference through 22 March 17:00 at media@cbr.ru.

MIL OSI