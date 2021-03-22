Political prisoner Dzianis Chykaliou sentenced to 3 years of “khimiya”, released in the courtroom

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/102527 2021 2021-03-22T12:50:53+0300 2021-03-22T12:50:53+0300 2021-03-22T12:50:53+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/chikaleu_90.jpeg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Dzianis Chykaliou on trial at the Frunzienski District Court of Minsk. Photo: belsat.eu

The Frunzienski District Court of Minsk has handed down its verdict in the criminal case against Dzianis Chykaliou, 34-year-old political prisoner from Homieĺ, charged with involvement in the election night protest of August 9. Judge Alena Bushava sentenced Chykaliou to three years of restricted freedom in an open penitentiary (so called “khimiya”). After seven months in custody, the convict was released in the courtroom to await an appeal hearing.

Chykaliou was detained on August 10 and faced rioting charges under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code. The charge was later reclassified to a milder article, Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (participation in actions grossly violating public order). The political prisoner pleaded not guilty in court.

According to the case file, Chykaliou disrupted the operation of one bus route, for which Minsktrans requested 6,126 rubles and 81 kopecks in damages. The man arrived in Minsk on August 9 to “take an active part in unauthorized mass events taking place in the central part of the capital.” He then allegedly “ignored the lawful demands of law enforcement officers”, “grossly violated public order”, “shouted various slogans” and moved along several streets.

MIL OSI