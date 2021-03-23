Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Ambassador of China to Lithuania

Source: Republic of Lithuania

Today, on 23 March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of China to Lithuania to protest against the Chinese sanctions against the MP Dovilė Šakalienė, European politicians and defenders of human rights in China.

The Ambassador was reminded that the day before the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels had decided to impose restrictive measures on some individuals and entities responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses in various countries under the EU’s global human rights sanctions regime. The restrictive measures target blatant human rights violations and abuses worldwide, no matter where they occurred.

The Ambassador was also reminded that the protection of human rights was a long-term goal of Lithuania’s foreign policy and a priority of this Government, and that China was urged to address the human rights violations instead of imposing countermeasures.

