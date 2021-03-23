Meeting of State Council Commission on State and Municipal Administration

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were heads of Russian regions and chairs of the specialised State Council commissions related to socioeconomic development, Chair of the Federation Council Committee on the Budget and Financial Markets Anatoly Artamonov, and representatives of interested federal and regional executive bodies.

In his opening remarks, Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President noted that, in line with the Presidential Executive Order of February 4, 2021 on evaluating the performance of senior officials and executive bodies in Russian regions, the Government and the relevant State Council commissions must ensure the approval or adjustment of the methodology for measuring the indicators for evaluating the specified performance by April 4, 2021.

In his speech, Sergei Sobyanin Sobyanin SergeiMoscow Mayor summed up the proposals on adjusting the methods from the State Council commissions. Speeches by the chairs of specialised commissions included notes on the methods that should be considered by the Ministry of Economic Development when preparing the Government draft bylaw on their approval.

All proposals will be submitted for review by the State Council Commission for the Coordination and Evaluation of the Performance of Russian Regional Executive Bodies.

