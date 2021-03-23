Monitoring sectoral financial flows: positive payment dynamics over short workweek

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

22 March 2021

The rise in payments resumed during the second week of March. This positive trend was recorded across all groups of industries. To a certain extent, this might be driven by the effect of the short workweek: the average daily amount of payments increases during such periods because there is a reduced number of days for a comparable amount of transactions to be conducted.

Changes in payment flows are still uneven, although the general trend suggests a gradual recovery of economic activity.

More details are available in the new issue of the review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

