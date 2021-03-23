SME loan portfolio continues to grow in January

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

23 March 2021

The portfolio of loans issued by banks to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continued to grow in January 2021 and reached 5.887 trillion rubles as of 1 February (up 75.7 billion rubles over the month). The annual growth of outstanding SME loans sped up compared to the previous month, equalling 23.9% as of 1 February.

The amount of SME loans issued in January dropped vs December, totalling 469 billion rubles. The number of loans to SMEs also fell compared to December to 91,560.

Weighted average interest rates on ruble-denominated loans issued to SMEs that are non-financial organisations changed only slightly and remained significantly below the level of January 2020.

Further details are presented in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

