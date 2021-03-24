A meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs focuses on transatlantic relations, deterrence and defence measures

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 23-24 March in Brussels, Belgium, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis took part in a meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, which discussed the adaptation of the Alliance, response to Russia’s destabilising actions, the situation in Afghanistan and the security situation in the region.

According to Landsbergis, NATO’s strategic planning on a decade level is essential in view of dynamically shifting security environment. According to the Foreign Minister, we must do everything we can to ensure that the Alliance continues to provide peace and security for a billion people.“Lithuania supports NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s NATO 2030 proposals to strengthen NATO’s collective defence with greater political consultation, resilience and modernisation. The Alliance must offer more support for our closest partners and friends in Ukraine and Georgia,” said Landsbergis.A united Western response to Russian aggression and the threat to Euro-Atlantic security were discussed at a joint session with Sweden, Finland and Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.At the meetings, it was stressed that it was important to keep a close eye on the growing Russian military threat in the NATO neighbourhood, including Belarus’ deeper integration with Russia.While continuing its adaptation, NATO must implement the already agreed decisions to strengthen defence and deterrence measures in the Baltic region. According to Landsbergis, Lithuania is open to dialogue in the NATO-Russia Council, but an open and constructive dialogue is possible only if Russia changes its behaviour.Landsbergis together with the Estonian and Latvian Foreign Ministers met with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The meeting discussed the U.S.-Baltic security cooperation, ways to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence measures, and further support for eastern partners. “We need to strengthen the values-based postures of the democratic world by ensuring an allied response to the growing aggression of authoritarian regimes. We must strive to make progress in the areas of human rights and democracy,” said Landsbergis.

MIL OSI