Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

We, the 66 undersigned Belarusian and international human rights organisations, welcome the resolution passed by the UN Human Rights Council mandating the High Commissioner to create a new robust monitoring and reporting mandate focused on accountability for human rights violations in Belarus that have taken place since 1 May 2020. In so doing, the Council demonstrated its determination to hold Belarusian authorities to account. This mandate needs immediate action. We urge the international community to support this critical next step.

Civil society organisations call for the immediate operationalisation of the Human Rights Council’s new mandate on Belarus

