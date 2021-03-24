Gazprom reduces greenhouse gas emissions and saves 3.92 million tons of fuel equivalent on fuel and energy in 2020

Source: Gazprom

March 24, 2021, 09:45

Greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 14 per cent against 2019.

3.27 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 305.9 million kWh of electricity saved.

Gazprom and Gazprom Neft rank first among Russian oil and gas companies according to the international climate rating compiled by CDP.

The Gazprom Board of Directors approved the Company’s ongoing efforts for environmental protection, energy efficiency enhancement, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and development and implementation of methane emission abatement projects.

It was noted that Gazprom has been working consistently for many years to reduce its environmental impacts and increase energy efficiency, following the principles of natural resource management and compliance with Russian environmental legislation and the Company’s voluntary commitments.

In 2020, Gazprom implemented the planned environmental protection measures and achieved its corporate environmental targets.

Special attention, as before, was paid to energy saving and energy efficiency. A relevant program for the period from 2020 to 2022 is in effect at the Company. In 2020, Gazprom saved 3.92 million tons of fuel equivalent on fuel and energy, including 3.27 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 305.86 million kWh of electricity, and 251,920 Gcal of heat, thereby surpassing the planned target by 8 per cent. The overall value of the saved fuel and energy resources totaled RUB 13.77 billion.

Lower greenhouse gas emissions are yet another proof of the effectiveness of the efforts in this regard. In 2020, the Company reduced the emissions by 16 million tons of CO2 equivalent (14 per cent) against the previous year, employing advanced gas conservation technologies in repair operations. This was achieved by using mobile compressor stations, optimizing energy resource utilization, and performing renovations and upgrades at compressor stations.

Reduction of methane emissions across the entire production chain has been a key focus of Gazprom’s attention. To that end, the Company carries out regular in-line inspections of gas pipelines, examines their technical condition, and monitors methane emissions by means of helicopters and drones with laser scanners.

The expert community highly appreciates the Company’s efforts in this field. In 2020, Gazprom and Gazprom Neft were named the top-performing Russian oil and gas companies in the international climate rating compiled by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project).

The Management Committee was tasked with continuing the work aimed at improving the environmental sustainability and energy efficiency of the Company’s production activities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and pursuing projects to curb methane emissions.

Background

The Company adopted the Environmental Policy of Gazprom, the fundamental document of the Environmental Management System (EMS). The EMS complies with the ISO 14001:2015 international standard.

Gazprom has an Environmental Inspectorate operating at the corporate level. As the only existing corporate inspectorate in the Russian oil and gas sector, it monitors compliance with environmental legislation and corporate rules and regulations in the field of environmental protection by subsidiaries and contractors, as well as conducts internal EMS audits at the subsidiaries of Gazprom.

An Energy Management System is in place at the Company. The System is certified for compliance with the ISO 50001:2018 international standard.

In March 2018, along with other major foreign energy companies, Gazprom signed the Guiding Principles on Reducing Methane Emissions across the Natural Gas Value Chain. The Company committed to further reduce methane emissions at its industrial facilities and encourage other gas market participants to share this practice at all stages of the value chain, from upstream companies to final consumers.

In October 2018, Gazprom approved the corporate Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving Policy. The document builds on Gazprom’s Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency Concept for 2011–2020 and reflects the Company’s obligations in this area.

Other documents include Gazprom’s Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency Program for 2020–2022, Gazprom’s Integrated Environmental Program for 2020–2024, and the Roadmap for the greenhouse gas management system at the Gazprom Group up to 2020 and looking forward to 2030.

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) includes over 700 international financial organizations. CDP maintains the largest international database on corporate greenhouse gas emissions and potential climate change risks, which is used by investors in investment decision-making.

